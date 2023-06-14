Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $26,000 level on Wednesday.

Investors are awaiting monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve today, with markets expecting no change in interest rates.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also edged lower, trading below the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Injective (CRYPTO: INJ) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.5% at $25,979 while ETH fell by around 0.1% to $1,745 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Injective (CRYPTO: INJ)

Price: $6.16 24-hour gain: 4.5%

BNB (CRYPTO: BNB)

Price: $247.05 24-hour gain: 4.2%

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ)

Price: $0.7609 24-hour gain: 3.6%

Dash (CRYPTO: DASH)

Price: $30.11 24-hour gain: 2.9%

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK)

Price: $5.39 24-hour gain: 2.9%

Losers

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP)

Price: $0.5047 24-hour drop: 4.6%

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)

Price: $0.1634 24-hour drop: 4%

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)

Price: $0.6783 24-hour drop: 3.9%

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.5164 24-hour drop: 3.7%

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW)

Price: $0.4835 24-hour drop: 3.4%

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.