Alchemy, a blockchain developer platform, introduced AlchemyAI today – a suite of tools aimed at leveraging AI to help web3 developers speed up the development of their products and gain quicker access to on-chain data.

AlchemyAI will consist of two flagship products, ChatWeb3 and Alchemy ChatGPT Plugin, and will become available over the next few weeks.

With its new AI suite, Alchemy becomes latest in a string of crypto companies that have have recently announced plans to apply large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT to blockchains.

“More non-technical people are going to be able to get into web3” as a result of AI, Alchemy product manager Arjun Patel told CoinDesk. “I think that's the premise of where web3 is heading: how can we make it easier for people to get into the industry?”

ChatWeb3, which is still in its beta phase, is an AI chatbot powered by ChatGPT. According to Alchemy, the tool was trained on over 1000 Alchemy docs and other crypto resources to help Web3 developers build software more quickly, and with fewer headaches.

“With AI assistance, web3 developers can tap into a vast array of predefined code snippets, templates, and best practices, reducing the time spent on repetitive tasks,” Alchemy said in a blog post.

Elan Halpern, a product manager at Alchemy, told CoinDesk that developers will be able to treat ChatWeb3 like a pair programming partner, “and say, like, ‘Hey, I'm experiencing this weird error on chain, can you help me debug it?’”

In addition to its in-app AI assistant, Alchemy built out a standalone plugin for ChatGPT that can be accessed today via OpenAI’s Plugin Marketplace. “Alchemy’s plugin allows developers and non-developers alike to get real-time blockchain information through natural language using Alchemy API endpoints,” Alchemy wrote in its blog post.

This plugin can currently pull information from several different blockchains, including Arbitrum, Ethereum, Polygon and Optimism. According to Alchemy, the tool will eventually expand to all the chains that Alchemy supports.