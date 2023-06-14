Binance has successfully integrated USD Coin (USDC) onto the Arbitrum One network and has opened deposits for the stablecoin. Withdrawals for USD Coin (USDC) on the Arbitrum One network will be available once there are sufficient deposits, without the need for a separate user announcement.

Users can locate their assigned USD Coin (USDC) deposit address on the Arbitrum One network within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance. The USD Coin (USDC) smart contract address for the Arbitrum One network is also accessible on the platform.