Binance has announced its support for the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network upgrade and hard fork. The upgrade and hard fork are set to occur at the BNB Beacon Chain block height of 321,213,000, which is estimated to take place around June 15, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). In preparation for this event, deposits and withdrawals on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) will be suspended starting from approximately 05:30 (UTC) on the same day.