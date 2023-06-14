Binance has successfully integrated PancakeSwap (CAKE) onto the Aptos network, and as a result, has now opened deposits and withdrawals for the cryptocurrency. Users can find their assigned PancakeSwap (CAKE) deposit address on the Aptos network within the Deposit Crypto page on Binance.

The PancakeSwap (CAKE) smart contract address for the Aptos network is also made available and can be found on Binance. If any discrepancies arise between translated versions and the original English version, the English version will take precedence.

The Binance team has expressed gratitude for users' continued support. The announced changes took effect on June 14, 2023.