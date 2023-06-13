Binance has announced the addition of the 34th project on its Launchpool platform, Maverick Protocol (MAV), a composable decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to facilitate high capital efficiency for liquidity providers through customizable strategies. The webpage for Maverick Protocol is expected to be accessible four hours before the Launchpool begins.

Starting from June 14, 2023, at 00:00 (UTC), users will have the opportunity to stake their Binance Coin (BNB) and TrueUSD (TUSD) in separate pools over a 25-day period to farm MAV tokens. Once the project's liquidity meets Binance's requirements, the platform will list MAV and open trading for MAV/BTC, MAV/USDT, and MAV/TUSD pairs. The exact listing date and time will be announced later.

Additionally, users will benefit from zero maker fees on the MAV/TUSD trading pair until further notice.