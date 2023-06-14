Binance DeFi Staking has expanded its offerings by adding support for the CVX token, with the launch scheduled for June 14, 2023, at 12:00 (UTC). Users can complete subscriptions for CVX DeFi Staking during this period to potentially earn annual percentage rates (APR) of up to 19.8%.
Binance DeFi Staking Adds Support for CVX with Up to 19.8% APR
14-06-2023 05:18
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
