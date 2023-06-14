Binance has confirmed that it will support the Terra Classic (LUNC) network upgrade. The upgrade is set to be implemented at the Terra Classic block height of 13,215,800, which is estimated to occur around June 14, 2023, at 14:00 (UTC). In anticipation of the upgrade, Binance will suspend deposits and withdrawals of tokens via the Terra Classic network starting from approximately 13:00 (UTC) on the same day.

Users should be aware that trading of tokens available on the Terra Classic (LUNC) network will remain unaffected during the upgrade process. The provided estimated time of the network upgrade is for users' reference only and may be subject to change.