Bitcoin supply on crypto exchanges has slipped to its lowest levels since February 2018, data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment shows.

A large drop came recently after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused major exchanges Binance and Coinbase of offering unregistered securities to U.S. customers – with 6.4% supply leaving exchanges in the past week.

Supply has been steadily falling since 2020 when it peaked in the depths of a then-bear market, the data shows. This suggests traders and investors have been continually taking their bitcoin off exchanges in favor of self-custody, as per Santiment.