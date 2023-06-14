On June 13, German footwear conglomerate Puma launched its 3D metaverse experience, Black Station. As told by developers, Black Station is an “experiential home” for product drops built to provide “unbridled access” for Puma Pass nonfungible token (NFT) holders.

The firm says that the experience is for everyone to explore, but only those possessing RB tokens airdropped to Puma Pass holders can purchase a digital "Rulebreaker” sneaker and claim two digital wearables. At the time of publication, RB tokens currently have a price tag of 0.0125 Ether (ETH). Developers wrote:

“If you do not own an RB token there is still so much to explore. Unkai, our city in the clouds, and Unter, our exhilarating club below, both are filled with mysteries to explore and collect."

Holders of the RB token can burn it from June 13-20 on Black Station, granting their parent wallet access to various product drops in the metaverse. According to its roadmap, Black Station will have a few more general events and NFT drops this year, with 2024 events still in development.

The experience remains open until June 23. Previously, Puma stated it was exploring alternative chains but nevertheless decided to remain on Ethereum. It is also possible to purchase digital collectibles via credit card in addition to connecting one’s wallet and using ETH.

Cointelegraph reported in February 2022 that Puma registered an Ethereum Name Service domain and changed its Twitter name to Puma.eth. At the time, Puma had invested in various feline-inspired NFT collections, including Cool Cats NFT, Lazy Lions, Gutter Cat Gang and CatBlox.