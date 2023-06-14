The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,713 and $26,433 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,933, down by -0.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DCR, LSK, and MLN, up by 24%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1745.1 (-0.37%)

  • BNB: $247 (+3.96%)

  • XRP: $0.5045 (-4.65%)

  • ADA: $0.2733 (-3.02%)

  • DOGE: $0.06178 (-0.23%)

  • TRX: $0.07251 (+0.89%)

  • MATIC: $0.6536 (+1.02%)

  • SOL: $15.15 (-2.26%)

  • LTC: $77.71 (-1.25%)

  • DOT: $4.638 (-0.02%)

Top gainers on Binance: