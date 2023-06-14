The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -0.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,713 and $26,433 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,933, down by -0.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include DCR, LSK, and MLN, up by 24%, 13%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Sam Bankman-Fried Can Contest Extra DOJ Charges, Bahamas Supreme Court Says
SEC Asks for More Time to Respond to Coinbase Call for Crypto Clarity
Australia's Crypto Industry Body Denounces Recent Banking Restrictions on Cryptocurrency
U.S. Judge Rebuffs SEC Request for Binance.US Asset Freeze for Now
BNB Recovers 5%, BTC Remains Calm At $26K After CPI Announcement (Market Watch)
Market movers:
ETH: $1745.1 (-0.37%)
BNB: $247 (+3.96%)
XRP: $0.5045 (-4.65%)
ADA: $0.2733 (-3.02%)
DOGE: $0.06178 (-0.23%)
TRX: $0.07251 (+0.89%)
MATIC: $0.6536 (+1.02%)
SOL: $15.15 (-2.26%)
LTC: $77.71 (-1.25%)
DOT: $4.638 (-0.02%)