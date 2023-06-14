Enforcement actions on cryptocurrency firms by regulators in the United States could result in a Bitcoin (BTC)-focused industry that will push its price over $250,000, according to MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor.

In a June 13 Bloomberg interview, the Bitcoin bull explained recent enforcement actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission would eventually play in favor of Bitcoin— the only crypto excluded from being a security by SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

Saylor added that U.S. regulators “don’t see a legitimate path forward for cryptocurrencies,” adding “they don't have any love” for stablecoins, crypto-tokens or crypto-based derivatives.

Saylor said crypto exchanges would be the catalysts behind the significant price surge:

“[The SEC’s] view is crypto exchanges should trade and hold pure digital commodities like Bitcoin and so the entire industry is kind of destined to be rationalized down to a Bitcoin-focused industry with maybe a half a dozen to a dozen other proof of work tokens.”

“The next logical step is for Bitcoin to 10x from here and then 10x again,” he claimed.

Saylor noted Bitcoin’s market share increased from 40% to 48% in 2023, which may be attributed in part to the SEC’s enforcement activity and the agency labeling 68 cryptocurrencies as securities — none of which are proof-of-work.

In the future, Saylor believes this dominance will increase to 80% as “mega institutional money” will flow into crypto after “confusion and anxiety” over crypto disappears.

Saylor and other Bitcoin-centric advocates have been met with considerable criticism, however.

Anthony Sassano, host of The Daily Gwei, recently called out “Bitcoiners” who are pleased to see the SEC file lawsuits against Coinbase and other exchanges that list tokens that the agency considers to be unregistered securities.

The team behind Ethereum-based wallet MetaMask and many others also believe a “multichain future” is inevitable because different blockchains serve different purposes.

Mike McGlone, a senior macro strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, explained in early May that a “deflationary bust” is impacting the commodities market and bank deposits — and that crypto may be the next domino to fall.

In January, economist Lyn Alden told Cointelegraph there is “considerable danger ahead” for Bitcoin in the second half of 2023, stating that when the U.S. resolves its debt issue, significant liquidity will be pulled out of markets:

“At that point, both the Treasury and Fed will be sucking liquidity out of the system, and that would create a vulnerable time for risk assets in general, including BTC.”