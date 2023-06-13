Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has addressed circulating rumors suggesting that Binance has been selling Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB). CZ firmly denied these claims, stating that the company still possesses a bag of FTT tokens, a separate cryptocurrency.

In response to the rumors, CZ pointed out the misleading nature of drawing conclusions about specific sellers based merely on a price chart that involves millions of traders, indicating that such speculations are fueled by fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).