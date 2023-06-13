The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,652 and $26,272 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,152, up by 0.49%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPHA, AMB, and LUNC, up by 20%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

