The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,652 and $26,272 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,152, up by 0.49%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPHA, AMB, and LUNC, up by 20%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Sam Bankman-Fried's Bahamas Litigation May Take ‘Months or Years,’ His Counsel Says
Polygon’s ZkEVM Beta Hits 100K Wallets, Setting New Adoption Record
Turkey Residents Turn to Crypto Amid Another Lira Collapse (Report)
Arbitrum Emerges As the Preferred Choice for Capital Flowing Away From Ethereum, Data Reveals
Tether Bolsters Reserves With $1B Issuance on Ethereum Blockchain
Jump Trading Seeks to Move Terra Class Action Suit to California
Atomic Wallet Hackers Turn to OFAC-sanctioned Garantex: Elliptic
EToro Halts ALGO, MANA, MATIC and DASH Purchases for US Customers
BitGo's Suit Against Galaxy Digital Over Canceled $1.2B Purchase Dismissed By Delaware Judge
Bitcoin (BTC) Short-Term Holders Not Willing to Cash Out Amid SEC FUD: Data
Bank of China's BOCI and UBS Issue First Tokenized Security in Hong Kong on Ethereum Blockchain
SEC Who? Andreessen Horowitz Finds True Love With UK's Embrace of Blockchain Brilliance
BTC Sheds 3% Weekly Amid Massive Altcoin Weekend Bleedout (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Cardano Developer IOG Restructures to Venture Studio Model, Lays Off Some Staff
Tether CTO Clarifies $1B USDT Mint on Ethereum Is for Chain Swaps
Market movers:
ETH: $1751.64 (-0.06%)
BNB: $237.7 (+1.06%)
XRP: $0.529 (+2.04%)
ADA: $0.2819 (-0.46%)
DOGE: $0.06193 (+0.68%)
TRX: $0.07187 (+2.20%)
SOL: $15.5 (-0.13%)
MATIC: $0.6471 (+0.51%)
LTC: $78.68 (+1.76%)
DOT: $4.64 (+2.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
ALPHA/BUSD (+20%)
AMB/BUSD (+16%)
LUNC/BUSD (+13%)