The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,652 and $26,272 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,152, up by 0.49%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ALPHA, AMB, and LUNC, up by 20%, 16%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1751.64 (-0.06%)

  • BNB: $237.7 (+1.06%)

  • XRP: $0.529 (+2.04%)

  • ADA: $0.2819 (-0.46%)

  • DOGE: $0.06193 (+0.68%)

  • TRX: $0.07187 (+2.20%)

  • SOL: $15.5 (-0.13%)

  • MATIC: $0.6471 (+0.51%)

  • LTC: $78.68 (+1.76%)

  • DOT: $4.64 (+2.18%)

Top gainers on Binance: