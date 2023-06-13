Binance has announced the launch of a zero maker fee promotion for PLN, RON, and ZAR spot trading pairs, effective from June 13, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC) until July 13, 2023, at 08:00 (UTC). The promotion covers 12 spot trading pairs, including BTC/PLN, BUSD/PLN, ETH/PLN, USDT/PLN, BTC/RON, BUSD/RON, EGLD/RON, USDT/RON, BTC/ZAR, BUSD/ZAR, ETH/ZAR, and USDT/ZAR.
Binance Introduces Zero Maker Fee Promotion for PLN, RON, and ZAR Spot Trading Pairs
13-06-2023 07:45
