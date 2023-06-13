With just one day until the Hinman documents are due to be unsealed, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse suggests the documents will be “well worth the wait."

In a June 12 Twitter reply to a question raised by crypto YouTuber Jungle Inc, Garlinghouse said that while he did not want to “overstep,” both he and Ripple's chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty see the documents as being worth the 18-month fight to get them unsealed.

The Hinman documents refer to internal SEC messages concerning a 2018 speech given by former SEC Director William Hinman. In the speech, Hinman said that while cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) may start off as securities, it’s possible for them to become something more akin to a commodity once they become sufficiently decentralized.

Many Ripple advocates believe that the imminent unsealing of the documents will prove instrumental in providing further insight into the legal status of Ripple’s native XRP (XRP) token.

The unsealing of the documents comes amid an extremely turbulent time for the crypto industry. June 13 will also see the federal court will hear the SEC’s motion to freeze the assets of Binance.US, following on from a spate of legal action against the exchange.

The SEC first took legal action against Ripple in December 2020, alleging that the sale of its native XRP (XRP) token represented an unregistered securities offering. Since then, Ripple has denied XRP is a security, arguing it does not satisfy the Howey test.

While many top Ripple executives have long been predicting an imminent end to the rollercoaster lawsuit from the SEC, pro-XRP lawyer John Deaton recently claimed that presiding Judge Analisa Torres will almost certainly come to a final decision before Sept. 30 this year.

