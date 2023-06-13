Tether completes its second $1 billion issuance in two months, reaching over $16 billion in 2023.

The recent issuance on the Ethereum blockchain is categorized as “replenishment” and will not impact USDT’s market capitalization.

Chain swapping is crucial for Tether to maintain balanced USDT liquidity across different blockchains.

Tether, the prominent stablecoin issuer, has recently completed its second $1 billion issuance within two months, bringing the total amount issued in 2023 to over $16 billion. The transaction occurred on June 12, utilizing the Ethereum blockchain.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO), took to Twitter to clarify that this latest issuance falls under the category of “replenishment” on the Ethereum network. Ardoino emphasized that this issuance would not impact USDT’s overall market capitalization, representing an “authorized but not issued” transaction. The newly generated funds will serve as reserves for future issuance orders and chain swaps.

In few minutes Tether will coordinate with a 3rd party exchange to perform a chain swap, converting from Tron to Ethereum ERC20, for 750M $USDt. The #tether $USDt total supply will not change during this process. Learn more about chain swaps — Tether (@Tether_to) June 12, 2023

Chain swapping, a process enabling the transfer of digital assets between different blockchains, plays a vital role in Tether’s operations. The company collaborates with numerous cryptocurrency platforms to maintain balanced USDT liquidity across blockchains. Through chain swaps, exchanges can effectively transfer excess USDT from one blockchain to another, addressing liquidity deficits and facilitating withdrawals.

Tether’s Growth Reinforces Stablecoin Supremacy

Throughout 2023, Tether introduced over 16 billion new USDT tokens, leading to a market capitalization exceeding $83 billion. The stablecoin’s dominance in the market has reached unprecedented heights this year, while other stablecoin issuers have grappled with regulatory and banking challenges within the United States.

The market capitalization of USDC, the second-largest stablecoin, came close to surpassing that of USDT in 2022. However, due to the prolonged crypto winter and banking complications, market confidence in USDC has significantly weakened in 2023. Circle’s CEO, Jeremy Allaire, attributed the decline to mounting pressure from US regulators on the cryptocurrency sector.

Tether’s continuous issuance and market capitalization growth underscores its resilience and adaptability in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency landscape. By strategically managing liquidity and actively engaging with various blockchains, Tether ensures a seamless experience for traders and exchanges, reinforcing its position as a leading stablecoin provider.

As the year progresses, industry observers eagerly anticipate further developments in the stablecoin sector as it continues to shape the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem.

