Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup Gensyn recently announced that it has closed out a Series A funding round led by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) -- known for its massive involvement in the crypto sector and increased interest in AI startups.

Gensyn, self-described as a "network [that] unites all of the world's compute into a global machine learning cluster, usable by anyone at any time," works as a marketplace protocol, with the ultimate goal of decentralizing AI through a blockchain-based approach.

The investment by a16z paves the way for affordable access to large-scale computing power for startups, enabling Gensyn to pursue its aim of revolutionizing the AI infrastructure landscape.

While AI has the potential to change the world, as a result of all the exponential advancements its seen to date, it does lack a proponent of decentralized accessibility.

In an announcement on the investment by Ali Yahya and Guy Wuollet, general partner and partner at a16z, respectively, they shared that "Building AI systems requires ever-larger deployments of computational power for the training and inference of today’s largest and most powerful models. This means big technology companies have an advantage over startups in the race to capture value from AI, thanks to privileged access to computing power and the economies of scale of large data centers," adding that "In order to compete on a level playing field, startups will need affordable access to large-scale computing power of their own."

To make this goal a reality, Gensyn's innovative marketplace protocol harnesses the power of blockchains, enabling developers and solvers to trade digital resources like computational power, data, and algorithms without intermediaries -- creating a permissionless model that could usher in a global marketplace, offering a transformative solution to the scarcity of affordable computing resources.

Gensyn's approach to a democratized approach to AI fits nicely with a16z's ethos, made evident by the views of its co-founder Marc Andreessen who recently shared "Big AI companies should be allowed to build AI as fast and aggressively as they can – but not allowed to achieve regulatory capture, not allowed to establish a government-protect cartel that is insulated from market competition due to incorrect claims of AI risk," adding "This will maximize the technological and societal payoff from the amazing capabilities of these companies, which are jewels of modern capitalism."

