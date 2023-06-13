The university plans to launch an independent XRP ledger validator.

The collaboration improves the crypto hub in Toronto.

Ripple’s University Research Blockchain Initiative (UBRI) has announced its partnership with the University of Toronto. Ripple (XRP) has continuously taken steps to show its commitment to encouraging talent and innovation in the Canadian region. It especially improves the crypto hub in Toronto.

The partnership strengthens Ripple’s ties to Canada. The university plans to launch an independent XRP ledger validator. Moreover, it will play a major role in recruiting XRPL campus ambassadors in the future.

The new UBRI partnership will help grow important blockchain and crypto technology research in Canada. At the same time, the partnership provides students with opportunities to learn technical skills for a crypto-native career.

Ripple’s Contribution to Canadian Universities

As part of the collaboration, UBRI aims to support research and development. According to the report, UBRI has invested $2 million in top-tier Canadian universities over the five years since its launch. This is to encourage innovation and growth in blockchain-based research and education. Now the University of Toronto joins the current URBI partners, the University of Waterloo and Toronto Metropolitan University.

Professor Atefeh Mashatan, Director of the Cybersecurity Research Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University, Stated

With Ripple’s support, we aim to understand the challenges and opportunities of organizations adopting cryptocurrency as a method of payment, including inter or intra-jurisdictional transactions.

Moreover, Ripple’s unwavering dedication to encouraging talent and innovation in the Canadian region is evident through its continuous efforts. By actively supporting the top universities, Ripple has played a significant role in encouraging technological advancements in Canada through various initiatives and collaborations.