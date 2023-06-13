The Avorak AI project has been gaining significant traction in the crypto market. The AI Crypto’s algorithms have predicted a huge uptrend for Chainlink (LINK) in Q4 2023 amid the recent news.

Chainlink News

A Swift-Chainlink partnership was first announced at Chainlink’s annual conference, SmartCon, in 2022. According to a recent press release, Swift, renowned for its interbank messaging system, and Chainlink, the prominent provider of real-world data to blockchains, will join forces with several financial institutions to embark on cutting-edge experiments to explore the potential of connecting these institutions with multiple blockchain networks. Some of the financial institutions participating in this venture include the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), BNP Paribas, Group Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), and Euroclear.

These experiments aim to test how Swift can utilize its robust infrastructure to enable the seamless transfer of tokenized assets across various blockchains with Chainlink facilitating interoperability across both public and private blockchains. This forward-thinking initiative sets the stage for a revolution in the financial sector, paving the way for increased efficiency, transparency, and security in asset transfer processes. As market participants eagerly await the results of these experiments, advanced algorithms like Avorak AI already predict a significant uptrend for Chainlink (LINK) in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chainlink Price Prediction with Avorak AI

Avorak AI is developing a multitude of AI-driven solutions to help businesses and individuals excel in their operations. For trading, Avorak is developing a full market analysis AI trading bot with first-to-market features and enhancements known as Avorak Trade.

Avorak Trade’s AI algorithms can process vast amounts of historical data, including price movements, trading volumes, market sentiment, and other relevant metrics. By analyzing this data, the AI trading bot identifies patterns, trends, and correlations that may affect Chainlink’s future price. The AI algorithms continuously learn from new data, allowing them to adapt and improve the predictions over time. Avorak Trade provides large sets of carefully analyzed indicators alongside its price predictions to ensure traders and investors make better-informed decisions. The Avorak Trade bot also includes notification systems that provide alerts whenever patterns or trends change in the market to ensure its users stay ahead of the market curve.

Avorak’s trading bot can work as a human trader in that it can find and execute the best trades across exchanges and asset classes. The bot’s user-input system is a simple non-code command-line input, which ensures even non-power traders can benefit from its advanced algos.

To access the Avorak Trade bot, users must deposit AVRK credits as a fee of 0.5% is charged. AVRK is the native utility token of the Avorak AI ecosystem, and its holders are entitled to a share of the profits earned by the project. AVRK is selling at $0.255 in phase 7 of the Avorak AI initial coin offering (ICO). ICO investors get several benefits, including preferential access to Avorak’s staking pools and token bonuses. Crypto analysts like Crypto Atlas believe the Avorak AI project has significant growth potential and its AVRK token could have massive increases in value after the ICO.