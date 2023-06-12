Binance has announced that the scheduled system upgrades for Binance Margin and selected Binance Earn products will take place on June 13, 2023, from 06:00 (UTC) to 07:00 (UTC). The one-hour upgrade period will result in the suspension of various services, including Margin-related services, subscriptions and redemptions of Simple Earn Flexible Products and BNB Vault, new Auto-Invest plan creation, Binance Pay transactions using Simple Earn Flexible Product balances, and DOT to BDOT conversion and rewards redemption in DOT Slot Auction.

Furthermore, liquidation mechanisms for Binance Margin, the Classic Portfolio Margin Program, and the Portfolio Margin Program will also be suspended from 06:00 (UTC) to 07:15 (UTC) on June 13, 2023. Users are strongly advised to reassess their collateral balances and Margin positions prior to the upgrade to avoid potential liquidation issues resulting from price fluctuations following the resumption of liquidation mechanisms.