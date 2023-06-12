Binance market data reveals a short-term rebound for BNB, reaching a value of 235.2 USDT. This uptick in value has significantly improved the cryptocurrency's standing, with the 24-hour decline diminishing to just 0.47%. The recovery points to renewed optimism and potential further growth for BNB in the market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
BNB Rebounds Above 235 USDT, 24H Decline Narrows to 0.47%
12-06-2023 09:52
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top