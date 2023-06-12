On June 12, 2023, Binance announced the completion of the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network wallet maintenance. The exchange confirmed in a tweet that deposit and withdrawal services have now resumed. This update comes as a relief to users and marks a smooth conclusion to the maintenance process for the BEP2 network on the platform.
Binance Completes BNB Beacon Chain Wallet Maintenance, Resumes Deposit and Withdrawal Services
12-06-2023 08:00
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
