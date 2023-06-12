Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, but the cryptocurrency prices traded below the $26,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), meanwhile edged lower, trading below the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.5%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $25,974 while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,748 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)

Price: $0.6645 24-hour gain: 7.9%

Aptos (CRYPTO: APT)

Price: $6.39 24-hour gain: 7.4%

Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)

Price: $1.88 24-hour gain: 7%

Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)

Price: $0.01689 24-hour gain: 6%

Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)

Price: $0.6489 24-hour gain: 5.7%

Losers

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL)

Price: $41.10 24-hour drop: 7.1%

THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE)

Price: $0.8865 24-hour drop: 5.9%

GMX (CRYPTO: GMX)

Price: $43.19 24-hour drop: 4.3%

OKB (CRYPTO: OKB)

Price: $39.65 24-hour drop: 2.7%

Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)

Price: $0.00008763 24-hour drop: 2.7%

