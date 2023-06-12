Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, but the cryptocurrency prices traded below the $26,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), meanwhile edged lower, trading below the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Sui (CRYPTO: SUI) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.5%. BTC was trading higher by 0.7% at $25,974 while ETH fell by around 0.2% to $1,748 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Sui (CRYPTO: SUI)
Price: $0.6645 24-hour gain: 7.9%
Aptos (CRYPTO: APT)
Price: $6.39 24-hour gain: 7.4%
Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)
Price: $1.88 24-hour gain: 7%
Flare (CRYPTO: FLR)
Price: $0.01689 24-hour gain: 6%
Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC)
Price: $0.6489 24-hour gain: 5.7%
Losers
Rocket Pool (CRYPTO: RPL)
Price: $41.10 24-hour drop: 7.1%
THORChain (CRYPTO: RUNE)
Price: $0.8865 24-hour drop: 5.9%
GMX (CRYPTO: GMX)
Price: $43.19 24-hour drop: 4.3%
OKB (CRYPTO: OKB)
Price: $39.65 24-hour drop: 2.7%
Terra Classic (CRYPTO: LUNC)
Price: $0.00008763 24-hour drop: 2.7%
