Bank of China investment bank BOCI, in partnership with UBS, has become the first Chinese financial institution to issue a tokenized security in Hong Kong. The structured notes, worth 200 million offshore renminbi ($28 million), were tokenized on the Ethereum blockchain.

In a statement, UBS revealed that this groundbreaking transaction constitutes the "first product of its kind in Asia Pacific," established under Hong Kong and Swiss law, and tokenized on the main Ethereum blockchain. This marks a successful introduction of regulated securities onto a public blockchain.

The recent issuance follows UBS's tokenized fixed rate note for $50 million on a permissioned blockchain in December, regulated under English and Swiss law.