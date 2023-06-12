The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,602 and $26,207 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,024, up by 1.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA, TOMO, and VGX, up by 24%, 17%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
SOL, ADA, MATIC Prices Stabilize As Foundations Hit Back on SEC Lawsuit Allegations
Solana, Polygon Challenge US SEC’s Classification of SOL and MATIC As Securities
SHIB Price Surges By 10.41% in 24 Hours, Market Cap Hits $4 Billion
Market movers:
ETH: $1752.63 (+0.17%)
BNB: $235.2 (-0.51%)
XRP: $0.5184 (+2.51%)
ADA: $0.2832 (+8.42%)
DOGE: $0.06151 (-0.66%)
TRX: $0.07032 (+1.52%)
SOL: $15.52 (+0.52%)
MATIC: $0.6437 (+6.45%)
LTC: $77.31 (-1.50%)
DOT: $4.54 (+1.82%)
Top gainers on Binance: