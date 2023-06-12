The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,602 and $26,207 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,024, up by 1.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA, TOMO, and VGX, up by 24%, 17%, and 11%, respectively.

