The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, up by 0.79% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,602 and $26,207 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,024, up by 1.03%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LINA, TOMO, and VGX, up by 24%, 17%, and 11%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1752.63 (+0.17%)

  • BNB: $235.2 (-0.51%)

  • XRP: $0.5184 (+2.51%)

  • ADA: $0.2832 (+8.42%)

  • DOGE: $0.06151 (-0.66%)

  • TRX: $0.07032 (+1.52%)

  • SOL: $15.52 (+0.52%)

  • MATIC: $0.6437 (+6.45%)

  • LTC: $77.31 (-1.50%)

  • DOT: $4.54 (+1.82%)

