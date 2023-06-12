The appointment comes as a House committee weighs a stablecoin bill that would appoint the Federal Reserve as crypto issuers’ primary regulator, and increase oversight of token issuances. At the same time, federal regulators have executed enforcement actions against key crypto industry players such as Coinbase, which alongside Circle co-founded the Centre Consortium, a member-based organization that manages USDC issuances.
Former CFTC Chairman Heath Tarbert Joins Circle As Chief Legal Officer
12-06-2023 09:03
