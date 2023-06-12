According to Whale Alerts, Tether Treasury has minted 1,000,000,000 USDT (Tether), valued at approximately $1,008,235,000 USD. The stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, sees a significant boost in its available supply due to this minting. The creation of this large volume of Tether suggests a growing demand for the stablecoin within the cryptocurrency market.
Tether Treasury Mints 1 Billion USDT, Worth Over $1 Billion USD, According to Whale Alerts
12-06-2023 08:59
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
