a16z announces first international office in London amid U.S. crypto tensions.

The firm invests $43m in UK-based AI and crypto startup, Gensyn.

The new branch is intended to foster talent through blockchain clubs and educational programs.

VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) is venturing into the U.K. crypto scene, establishing its first overseas office in London. This move comes amidst rising regulatory tensions in the U.S., leading to the firm eyeing the U.K. as a potentially more hospitable environment for cryptocurrency ventures.

Big news to share: @a16z is expanding to the UK We plan to open our first international office in London later this year, and will host the next Crypto Startup School there in 2024.Why the UK? https://t.co/PQ7GuNEn77 — cdixon.eth (@cdixon) June 11, 2023

The new branch will spearhead a16z’s crypto fund operations under the leadership of General Partner Sriram Krishnan. The firm underpins its move with a $43 million investment in Gensyn, a UK-based AI and crypto startup touted as the “Airbnb for GPUs.” This investment follows a series of previous injections into other UK-based crypto ventures such as Arweave, Aztec, and Improbable.

According to a recent post on a16z’s website, the London office is intended to become a hub for nurturing crypto talent. The company also announced plans to collaborate with universities in establishing blockchain clubs and running its Crypto Startup School accelerator program. These initiatives aim to support entrepreneurs in their journey to build web3 startups.

The firm’s expansion to the U.K. is strategically timed as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and lawmakers like MP Lisa Cameron actively pursue crypto and blockchain regulations. A16z hopes its U.K. venture can help guide these regulatory discussions, envisioning the U.K. as a future global leader in crypto technology.

Brian Quintenz, Head of Policy at a16z crypto and ex-commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, emphasized the U.K.’s intent to implement a regulatory framework that upholds a high standard of customer protection while fostering decentralization. This push towards regulatory clarity and a willingness to embrace blockchain innovation position the U.K. as an attractive investment destination for crypto companies and venture capitalists.

The post Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) Plans U.K. Office Amid U.S. Crypto Tensions appeared first on Coin Edition.