Binance Margin has announced its decision to delist the following isolated margin pairs: BNT/BUSD, CVX/BTC, POLS/BUSD, POWR/BUSD, STPT/BUSD, and STRAX/BUSD. The delisting is scheduled to take place at 06:00 (UTC) on June 19, 2023.

Key points:

- Binance Margin will suspend isolated margin borrowing for the affected pairs on June 13, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC).

- On June 19, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), user positions will be closed, automatic settlement conducted, and pending orders canceled before the pairs are delisted from Isolated Margin.