Binance has issued a notice that it will remove and cease trading on several spot trading pairs, as specified below. This announcement is general in nature and may not be applicable to all regions.

Trading will be halted on the following pairs:

- At 2023-06-14 03:00 (UTC): BIFI/BUSD, DASH/BNB, FIO/BUSD, GAL/BNB, ILV/BNB, KLAY/BNB

- At 2023-06-14 06:00 (UTC): LIT/ETH, MC/BNB, MINA/BNB, MLN/BUSD, ONE/ETH, OXT/BUSD

- At 2023-06-14 08:00 (UTC): PEOPLE/BNB, PEOPLE/ETH, QNT/BNB, WAXP/BNB, XTZ/ETH, ZEC/BNB, ZRX/ETH

These changes will take effect on June 14, 2023, following the outlined schedule. Users are advised to adjust their trading strategies accordingly.



