Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 47, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 47 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the Greed level remained unchanged, staying stable at 47. Throughout the previous week, the index fluctuated between 53 and 47, indicating an increase in the level of Fear in the market.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).





