Wallet maintenance for BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) has commenced, resulting in a temporary suspension of deposits and withdrawals on the BEP2 network. The maintenance is expected to last for approximately one hour. Upon the completion of maintenance, deposits and withdrawals will resume, enabling users to continue their transactions on the network.
BNB Beacon Chain Wallet Maintenance Temporarily Suspends BEP2 Deposits and Withdrawals
12-06-2023 07:04
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News Team.
