Publication of the 200-odd pages of law signals formal passage of a bill onto the EU’s statute book. In legal terms the two laws enter into force in 20 days’ time, and its provisions apply on December 30, 2024, with certain provisions taking effect slightly earlier on June 30, 2024.
EU’s Landmark Crypto Law MiCA Published in Official Journal
11-06-2023 16:35
