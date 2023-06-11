Ethereum (ETH) as had quite a neutral start in today’s session as the asset stood at a mild gain of 0.2% as the asset now trades at $1,744. Ethereum has a current market cap of $209,864,137,109, and a trading volume of $5,473,556,595 as of press time. Ethereum’s volatility levels could soon get high as the Bollinger bands slightly diverge away from each other, indicating increasing volatility. The relative strength index indicator is also moving down below the average line as bears push for the oversold region.

The MACD indicator has also shifted down to the negative region indicating a likely bearish trend on Ethereum markets. The decline in Ethereum can be attributed to the current selling pressure brought about by the SEC’s recent action on Binance and Coinbase.

What tokens are trending?

DOC.COM (MTC) is showing promising gains in today’s bear market as the asset recorded a 35 gain within 24 hours the asset’s price now comes to $0.004953, and MTC’s trading volume has also risen by a mild 0.7% as it now stands at $393,194.

Pepe is also showing promising gains as the asset records a 0.5% increase within a day of trading. Despite the gain, Pepe’s trading volume has dropped by 45% within the same period as the asset now trades at $0.0000009154.

Polygon (MATIC) is also showing tremendous gains as the asset now trades at $0.6217, representing an 8.9% gain within a day of trading despite the trading volume dropping by 43% within the same period.

ChitCAT (CHITCAT) is also making tremendous gains as the asset sits on a 19% gain within the same period to trade at $0.2162 as of press time despite a 97% drop in the trading volume within a period of 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) is also doing mildly well as the asset now trades at $25.7, representing a 0.4% gain within a day of trading. BTC has seen a 5% drop for the week ahead of the recent market saga. Cardano (ADA) is also seeing tremendous gains as the asset now trades at $0.2667 representing a 45 gain. Solana (SOL) has also recorded notable gains as the asset boasts a 3.4% increase as it trades at $15.3.