Arbitrum , the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, is making major strides toward expanding its ecosystem.

Symfoni Solutions announced the launch of a bridge between Norway’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) and BRØK.

The Arbitrum-based NOK token is programmable.

Circle launched native support for USDC on Arbitrum.

Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum, is making major strides towards expanding its ecosystem, with the network onboarding Norway’s digital currency and adding native support for Circle’s USDC stablecoin.

Symfoni Solutions Launches Bridge Between CBDC and BRØK

On Tuesday, Symfoni Solutions, a team facilitating digital interactions between government services, announced the launch of a bridge between Norway’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) and BRØK, an Arbitrum-based platform for tracking and managing shareholder data for unlisted companies. “Picture a universe where your local bank and the decentralized finance world cross paths, allowing you to buy and sell stocks using a digital currency tied to the Norwegian Krone. This isn’t make-believe; it’s a reality we’re actively shaping with the Norwegian government,” Symfoni said.

The Arbitrum-based NOK Token

The Arbitrum-based NOK token is programmable, enabling “anonymous transactions with stealth addresses, Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, predefined maximum limits, and continuous compounding interest”. Arbitrum first revealed that Norway was using its technology for BRØK in June 2022.

Native USDC Support

On Thursday, Circle launched native support for USDC, the second-largest stablecoin, on Arbitrum. The integration allows institutions to deposit and withdraw from Arbitrum via Circle and also introduces token redemption services for Arbitrum USDC. The company plans to add support for its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol to eliminate withdrawal delays when moving assets from Arbitrum. The network previously supported bridged USDC, posing potential security risks.

