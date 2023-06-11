Finblox announced the launch of the PFP NFT collection Bloxies, partnering with Binance.

The collection aims at providing a sense of unity among individuals who appreciate digital arts.

Bloxies would be available in the market for different cohorts from July 4.

The gamified digital asset platform Finblox has collaborated with the leading digital asset trading platform Binance, announcing the launch of the PFP NFT collection Bloxies, which features 10,000 distinct AI robots on the blockchain. The project aims at providing a sense of togetherness and unity within the community that holds a shared interest in appreciating digital art and blockchain technology.

In a recent set of tweets, Finblox declared the launch of the NFT collection teaming up with major NFT communities, crypto influencers, public figures, and the Philippines’ Web3PH Community:

Exciting Announcement! Finblox (FBX) and local Web3 communities including Web3PH to launch #Bloxies NFT Collection by @bloxies_xyz on Binance NFT ! Here is a pic.twitter.com/z2ZSShN8Kb — Finblox (@finblox) June 10, 2023

Finblox unveiled the introduction of the Bloxies, providing a detailed description of the NFT collection. The tweet read:

“The Bloxies collection features 10,000 unique AI robots on the blockchain. Each one represents a digital identity within the Finblox FBX ecosystem, granting access to enhanced rewards, airdrops, premium AI-FinGPT and exclusive IRL events.”

As per the announcement, Bloxies would be available in the market from July 4; different cohorts including individuals from popular NFT communities and FBX holders would be permitted to access the NFT collection. Additionally, the VIP Registration Form would guarantee free access to Bloxies for a specific category of members.

Peter Hoang, the co-founder, and CEO of Finblox, commented on the community’s substantial role in shaping the future utility of the collection, asserting:

“Imagine a future where Bloxies holders can showcase their unique AI robots not only within the Finblox ecosystem but also in virtual reality galleries, augmented reality experiences, and even immersive metaverse environments. These digital companions could become a symbol of identity and self-expression, acting as avatars in virtual worlds, attending virtual events, and participating in interactive experiences.”

The platform affirmed that the Bloxies holders would have commercial rights, enabling them to “commercialize their tokens, amplifying the value and potential of their unique AI robots”. The holders could also create merchandise, collaborate with brands or showcase the uniqueness of their NFTs by developing digital experiences.

The post Finblox Partners with Binance: Launches NFT Collection Bloxies appeared first on Coin Edition.