Polygon Labs is confident in their actions and focused on future growth despite MATIC’s recent delisting and drop in trading price.

The team is grateful for global support and efforts being done to support their technology, particularly in the non-US market.

Exciting tech announcements are expected from Polygon Labs in the near future, fueling curiosity among crypto enthusiasts.

Polygon Labs, the team behind the Polygon network, has been making headlines in the crypto industry due to their recent tweets about their focus on network security and how they ensured that MATIC, a necessary part of their technology, was available to a wide group of people while not targeting the US market. The non-US market is the largest in the world, and they are grateful for all the efforts being done globally to support this technology.

We are proud of the history of the Polygon network – developed outside the US, deployed outside the US, and focused to this day on the global community that supports the network. MATIC was a necessary part of the Polygon technology from Day 1, ensuring that the network would be… — Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) June 10, 2023

Although MATIC being listed as a security by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and delisted by Robinhood, Polygon Labs remains confident in their past actions and focused on building in the future. They have also teased exciting tech announcements coming up this week, which has further fueled the curiosity of crypto enthusiasts.

However, as Coincu previously reported, digital assets, including MATIC, have been hit hard by the recent lawsuits filed by the SEC against high-profile crypto exchanges. MATIC has experienced a drop of more than 30% in its trading price, which is a significant blow to its investors and supporters.

Despite these challenges, Polygon Labs’ emphasis on network security, their commitment to the global community that supports the network, and their efforts to ensure that MATIC is available to a wide group of people can help bolster confidence in the future of MATIC and the Polygon network. Their focus on building a secure and global platform for digital assets has the potential to attract more investors and supporters in the long run.

