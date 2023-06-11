The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,358 and $26,154 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,757, up by 0.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HARD, LINA, and KMD, up by 26%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: