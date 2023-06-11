The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,358 and $26,154 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,757, up by 0.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HARD, LINA, and KMD, up by 26%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1749.64 (+0.82%)
BNB: $236.4 (-0.59%)
XRP: $0.5057 (+3.25%)
ADA: $0.2613 (+8.97%)
DOGE: $0.06192 (+3.74%)
TRX: $0.06927 (+2.39%)
SOL: $15.44 (+5.75%)
LTC: $78.49 (+3.30%)
MATIC: $0.6047 (+4.46%)
DOT: $4.458 (+0.84%)
Top gainers on Binance: