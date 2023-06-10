The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -5.62% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,456 and $26,783 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,621, down by -3.67%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PAXG, NEXO, and WBTC, up by -1%, -3%, and -3%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Binance Prepares to Embrace Europe’s New Regulatory Certainty, MiCA
Binance VP of Marketing: Crypto Needs to 'Double Down' on Community Support
Cardano Developer Rejects SEC Claim Its ADA Token Is a Security
Hut 8 Says Repairs to Damaged Crypto Mining Equipment Are Taking Longer Than Expected
Market movers:
ETH: $1735.63 (-5.76%)
BNB: $237.9 (-8.15%)
XRP: $0.4898 (-7.09%)
ADA: $0.2398 (-23.90%)
DOGE: $0.05969 (-12.23%)
TRX: $0.06765 (-12.70%)
SOL: $14.6 (-22.13%)
LTC: $75.98 (-13.63%)
MATIC: $0.5791 (-25.79%)
DOT: $4.419 (-11.80%)
Top gainers on Binance: