Kraken has made a noteworthy announcement, revealing the official launch of its NFT marketplace subsequent to the successful completion of its beta testing phase. As per an official statement, the marketplace will cater to a wide range of over 250 NFTs spanning across various blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon.

Back in November 2022, Kraken unveiled a public beta version of its NFT platform, initially featuring a thoughtfully selected assortment of 70 NFT collections available on Ethereum and Solana. However, with the platform’s public release, Kraken has expanded its repertoire to encompass affordable collections that can be acquired for less than $100. Alongside popular offerings like CryptoPunks and Bored Apes, users can now explore the likes of uwucrew, DigiDaigaku, Nakamigos, Solana Monkey Business, and many others.

Kraken has implemented a range of innovative features to elevate the user experience within its NFT marketplace. Users now enjoy the freedom to conduct transactions using either conventional fiat currency or digital cryptocurrencies. Moreover, listings on the platform are accompanied by built-in rarity rankings, furnishing valuable insights for collectors and investors.

Notably, Kraken has made a noteworthy commitment to waive gas fees for customers engaged in the buying and selling of NFTs on its platform. However, it is essential to bear in mind that gas fees will be applicable when transferring NFTs and other crypto assets to and from the Kraken platform.

At present, Kraken extends support to leading wallets such as MetaMask and Solana’s Phantom wallet, with plans in the pipeline to integrate support for WalletConnect in the near future. Exciting forthcoming developments encompass the introduction of exclusive perks and features, including client-exclusive drops and gas-free floor sweeping.

Kraken’s entry into the NFT marketplace coincides with a period of intensified regulatory scrutiny in the cryptocurrency industry. Notably, U.S. exchanges find themselves entangled in legal battles with regulatory bodies like the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Despite these challenges, Kraken is resolute in establishing a prominent position amidst the fiercely competitive NFT marketplace landscape.

Kraken NFT Marketplace Debuts, Hosting 250 Unique Collections