Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) has partnered with Animal League.

BABYDOGE facing a huge drop of around $19.19 over the past 7 days.

One of the popular memecoins, Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) has moved forward with a partnership. The world’s largest animal rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League has started saving dogs by supporting BABYDOGE.

The @BabyDogeCoin Mobile Unit on the move, helping dogs find forever homes! Thru our partnership with @AnimalLeague, we're saving doges & having real life impact! We're proud to help our four legged friends in need & honored to be part of such a great cause. #BabyDogeArmy — Baby Doge (@BabyDogeCoin) June 9, 2023

The rescue dogs are given life through these shelter partners which actually has a real-life impact. Animal League, in Washington, New York, is proud enough to help this cause and this supports adoption as well.

The Baby Doge Coin has fallen by 19.19% considering the last 7 days of its pricing according to CoinMarketCap, the value it holds currently is $0.000000001578. Over the last 24 hours, the trading volume is evolving to the sky at an increase of 72.80% and is currently $3M as per the crypto market.

Meanwhile, there are chances for Baby Doge Coin to bounce back from the loss it has faced since the current supply is 36.22%. Yet, the burns happen regularly. And, this Animal League brought effective support to BABYDOGE. Meanwhile, this could also be the turning point.