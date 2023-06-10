Jose Fernandez da Ponte foresees blockchain revolutionizing payment systems.

Digital currencies could optimize cross-border e-commerce transactions.

Rapid surge expected in blockchain-powered B2B payments, predicts da Ponte.

In an exclusive interview with Fortune, Jose Fernandez da Ponte, Senior Vice President and general manager of blockchain, crypto, and digital currencies at PayPal, revealed how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies are reshaping the future of finance. Fernandez da Ponte highlighted the role of business-to-business (B2B) payments in accelerating the adoption of digital assets, emphasizing their potential to redefine payment rails, enhance speed, reduce costs, and introduce programmability.

Responding to skepticism regarding the need for cryptocurrencies when popular platforms like Venmo exist, Fernandez da Ponte explains how crypto enables new possibilities. PayPal’s integration of on-chain transfers has made it possible to send value from a Venmo wallet to a PayPal wallet, offering a compelling use case for crypto within their ecosystem.

While widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies by everyday consumers may take a few more years, Fernandez da Ponte envisions the initial surge in adoption happening within specific verticals, such as gaming and media-related industries. He predicts that B2B payments will lead the way, highlighting the advantages of instant settlement, availability, and lower costs compared to traditional wire transfers.

Amid the evolving landscape, Fernandez da Ponte emphasizes the urgent need for regulatory clarity, particularly regarding stablecoins, citing the progress made in regions like Europe. He urges the United States to keep pace, warning that precise regulation is necessary for the country to stay caught up in the digital policy space.

Looking ahead, Fernandez da Ponte envisions a future where tokenization becomes the norm, allowing the digitization and effortless transfer of previously illiquid assets. According to him, from art to money market funds, the tokenization of assets presents an exciting opportunity for various sectors within finance.

