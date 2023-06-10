Avalanche Arcad3 is a program that helps traditional gaming.

Avalanche, a leading blockchain platform, is set to introduce the Avalanche Arcad3. In the rapidly expanding world of blockchain, Web3 gaming has become a major development. Web3 integration in the gaming sector has constantly enhanced the user’s experience in gaming. Avalanche is adding an enhanced Web gaming experience with the new launch.

A new era of Web3 gaming starts now Introducing Avalanche Arcad3, a program to help traditional gaming companies not only enter blockchain gaming, but also accelerate their development in the space utilizing the strength of the #Avalanche network and @avalabsofficial team. — Avalanche (@avax) June 9, 2023

Avalanche Arcad3 is a program that helps traditional gaming companies enter the blockchain gaming sector. Moreover, it helps to accelerate their development in the blockchain space by utilizing the strength of the Avalanche Network. The new development is expected to create a new era for the Web3 gaming industry.

Avalanche Arcad3 Helps Web2 Gaming Development

According to the report, the Avalanche Arcad3 aims to accelerate Web3 development for traditional gaming studios. It will help the Web2 gaming leaders launch a powerful blockchain deployment. The launch comes with an inaugural cohort headlined by the Japanese media powerhouses GREE and Gumi.

Eiji Araki, Board of Director and SVP, Metaverse at GREE, Stated

GREE has always focused on the future of the gaming industry. We’re excited to be a part of Ava Lab’s Arcad3 program as a way to stay ahead in Web3 gaming and develop relationships with the studios that are experimenting and building the space.

Arcad3 provides Web2 game companies with tools to navigate the Web3 gaming challenges. It includes such as integrating blockchain technology, marketing, and tokenomics. And also, the initiative by Avalanche links the Web2 publishers with the leading studios and other groups building Web3.

Arcad3 partners will get access to a curated range of Web3 brands. It will give them expertise in Web3 gaming topics. Moreover, it gives a unique opportunity to learn and collaborate with the top Web3 gaming developers. The Avalabs team has helped build more than ten gaming subnets and 100+ Web3 games.