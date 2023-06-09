Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $26,600 level on Friday.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gained, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.11 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by 1% at $26,654 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,845 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)

Price: $0.000001168 24-hour gain: 6.9%

Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)

Price: $2.36 24-hour gain: 5.9%

Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON)

Price: $1.70 24-hour gain: 3.7%

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)

Price: $0.03559 24-hour gain: 2.8%

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)

Price: $19.30 24-hour gain: 2.7%

Losers

WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)

Price: $0.2134 24-hour drop: 4.3%

Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)

Price: $0.9524 24-hour drop: 3.5%

Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)

Price: $0.6229 24-hour drop: 3.4%

Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)

Price: $2.07 24-hour drop: 3.1%

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA)

Price: $0.3182 24-hour drop: 2.7%

