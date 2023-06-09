Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $26,600 level on Friday.
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also recorded gained, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO) turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.11 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by 1% at $26,654 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,845 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE)
Price: $0.000001168 24-hour gain: 6.9%
Render Token (CRYPTO: RNDR)
Price: $2.36 24-hour gain: 5.9%
Toncoin (CRYPTO: TON)
Price: $1.70 24-hour gain: 3.7%
XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC)
Price: $0.03559 24-hour gain: 2.8%
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL)
Price: $19.30 24-hour gain: 2.7%
Losers
WOO Network (CRYPTO: WOO)
Price: $0.2134 24-hour drop: 4.3%
Kava (CRYPTO: KAVA)
Price: $0.9524 24-hour drop: 3.5%
Stacks (CRYPTO: STX)
Price: $0.6229 24-hour drop: 3.4%
Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX)
Price: $2.07 24-hour drop: 3.1%
Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA)
Price: $0.3182 24-hour drop: 2.7%
