The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,270 and $26,810 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,597, up by 0.72%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, QUICK, and SCRT, up by 27%, 15%, and 9%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1841.67 (+0.10%)
BNB: $259 (-0.92%)
XRP: $0.5272 (+1.70%)
ADA: $0.315 (-3.79%)
DOGE: $0.06801 (+0.31%)
SOL: $18.75 (+0.27%)
MATIC: $0.7804 (+0.87%)
TRX: $0.07749 (+0.12%)
LTC: $87.97 (+0.01%)
DOT: $5.01 (+0.14%)
Top gainers on Binance:
OG/BUSD (+27%)
QUICK/BUSD (+15%)
SCRT/BUSD (+9%)