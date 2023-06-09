The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,270 and $26,810 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,597, up by 0.72%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, QUICK, and SCRT, up by 27%, 15%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1841.67 (+0.10%)

  • BNB: $259 (-0.92%)

  • XRP: $0.5272 (+1.70%)

  • ADA: $0.315 (-3.79%)

  • DOGE: $0.06801 (+0.31%)

  • SOL: $18.75 (+0.27%)

  • MATIC: $0.7804 (+0.87%)

  • TRX: $0.07749 (+0.12%)

  • LTC: $87.97 (+0.01%)

  • DOT: $5.01 (+0.14%)

Top gainers on Binance: