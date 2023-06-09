The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.33% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,270 and $26,810 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,597, up by 0.72%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, QUICK, and SCRT, up by 27%, 15%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: