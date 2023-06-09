9 June 2023

🔎 Macro / TradFi

The US CFTC has approved Cboe Digital to offer clearing services for leveraged derivatives contracts on crypto assets.

Japanese banking giant, MUFG, has announced plans to deploy and distribute bank-backed stablecoins in a partnership with Datachain and Toki (a cross-chain bridge).

🔎 Crypto

L1/L2:

Optimism’s Bedrock upgrade was successfully completed. The upgrade helps to reduce deposit confirmation times and to lower gas fees by up to 40%, among other things.

Enjin has released the Enjin Blockchain, a chain dedicated to NFTs. The chain will integrate NFT transactions directly on-chain, rather than relying on smart contracts.

Swiss crypto tokenization platform, Taurus, has announced an integration with Polygon. The partnership will allow their clients (many of which are global banks) to tokenize all sorts of traditional financial assets.

DeFi:

Swift, the interbank messaging platform, and Chainlnk are set to collaborate to connect over a dozen major financial institutions across multiple blockchain networks.

Stablecoins:

Tether has announced plans to invest in El Salvador’s US$1B renewable energy initiative, dubbed Volcano Energy. The energy will be used to power Bitcoin mining farms across the country.

NFTs:

Illuvium has partnered with GameStop to debut a 20,000 NFT collection called “Illuvitars”

Binance NFT Marketplace has integrated Ordinals (Bitcoin NFTs)

Louis Vuitton has announced a limited edition NFT collection, with each “VIA Treasure Trunk” priced at US$41,693. Users will get a physical replica and access to exclusive products and experiences. The NFTs are soulbound and thus cannot be resold.

Web3 gaming startup, Fractal, has announced FStudio, a three-part product that will enable game devs to more easily add crypto integrations into games without coding.

Others:

Life insurance company, Meanwhile Insurance Bitcoin, has raised US$19M to develop an AI-aided Bitcoin-denominated insurance policy.

Ethereum Name Service (“ENS”) is set to support a new domain called “.box”. Uniquely, these domains can be used for both crypto and web2 internet services such as e-mail.

Apple unveiled their hotly anticipated AR / VR headset, the Apple Vision Pro. It will launch in early 2024 starting at US$3,499.

Hivemind Capital Partners has announced an open-ended Liquid Opportunity Fund with a target size of US$300M. The fund will focus on secondary market crypto trading.

Upcoming zkEVM builder, Taiko Labs, has announced US$22M raised across two rounds.

Decentralized social media platform, Lens Protocol, has raised US$15M.

Web3 gaming studio Argus has raised US$10M. They also announced a blockchain gaming software developer kit (“SDK”) to help devs build their own web3 games.

