If you've seen a popular non-fungible token (NFT) on Twitter and wondered who else has shared it or who owns it, there's a new tool to help you answer that question.

NFT Inspect, a popular NFT analysis and community tool recently brought back to life, has launched a new Chrome browser extension that provides real-time data on popular NFT collections commonly used as Twitter profile pictures (PFPs).

The Twitter NFT Search tool, which is also available in beta as a web version, allows users to search for different ways an NFT is used on Twitter, either as a profile picture or shared as a tweet. The tool can also analyze individual wallet addresses by crawling through publicly-available blockchain data to determine the usage of any NFT in the wallet. The browser extension can also display rarity traits of individual NFTs.

"Twitter has emerged as the central communication platform for all things crypto and NFTs, where industry news, project updates and community discussions take place in real-time," president of NFT Inspect Oliver Cohen told CoinDesk. "However, we noticed a lack of comprehensive tools that could harness the power of Twitter and provide users with a complete solution for tracking, analyzing and engaging with the crypto and NFT ecosystem."

Cohen explained that the tool utilizes "AI algorithms" to power its Chrome extension and detect NFT-related content on Twitter. He added that the tool can be used to track the popularity of different NFT collections and the growth of particular communities around an NFT project. "These insights help users make informed decisions about NFT investments and community engagement."

The browser extension recognizes NFTs on the Ethereum, Polygon and Solana blockchains and does not support video or GIF files.

NFT Inspect was resurrected under new ownership in March after announcing its reluctant shutdown in January. Post-acquisition, it has continued to build out its suite of tools to help NFT traders monitor market trends, establishing a community council of notable NFT influencers including waleswoosh, Elanaaeth, wabdoteth and Franklinisbored. In May, NFT Inspect announced a partnership with Polygon Labs "to develop novel and distinct NFT use cases, encourage wider adoption and deliver a smooth user experience for their respective communities."