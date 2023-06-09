Citizens buy and sell CFAs according to the plans.

Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, has announced that it is set to allow customers to trade crypto. The individuals will get access to operating and be able to make transactions using the digital financial assets on the Sberbank platform in June.

Popov, deputy chairman of the bank, stated that the citizens buy and sell CFAs according to the plans. The chairman told TASS about the new feature. This function will be open to individuals in June.

The bank planned to open buy and sell CFAs to private investors in April. However, the deadline has been moved to the summer. Popov added that in the upcoming days, Sberbank expects the larger borrowers to connect, planning to issue cryptocurrency worth tens of billions.

The deputy first chairman of Sberbank, Alexander Vedyakhin, has mentioned the benefits of this feature. Moreover, investors interested in digital assets may bring more liquidity to the bank.