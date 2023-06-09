Key Points:

Kraken has announced the launch of its NFT marketplace.

The marketplace debuted with approximately 250 distinct NFT collections.

Yet, there will be gas fees for transporting digital items on and off the network.

In a recent development, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has officially exited beta testing of its NFT marketplace, which supports over 250 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) across the Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon blockchains.

In November, the company released a public beta version of its NFT platform. It first supported a selected selection of 70 NFT collections on Ethereum and Solana.

Polygon blockchain Integration

Reddit Collectible Avatars

Kraken NFTs are officially ready to launch, according to the exchange, and are no longer in beta. The marketplace has the potential to attract NFT artists, aficionados, and others.

As part of its public debut, the site promised to offer not just high-profile projects like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club, but also more economical collections that can be purchased for less than $100.

The exchange claimed the Polygon network is now available through Kraken NFT, referring to it as one of the fastest-growing blockchains in the NFT sector.

Customers that purchase and sell NFTs on the Kraken NFT marketplace will not be charged any gas expenses. It does, however, state that gas costs will apply when moving NFTs and other cryptoassets on and off the platform.

Users may pay in either money or cryptocurrency, and postings will provide rarity rankings. The exchange now supports MetaMask and Solana’s Phantom wallets, and WalletConnect will be added in the future.

In February 2023, Kraken was in the headlines due to rumors that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating the crypto exchange for suspected breaches of providing unregistered securities.

Not only Kraken, the 2 giants of the current industry, Binance and Coinbase, are facing challenges due to SEC and US authorities.

